The WSJT Development Group will conduct a field test of the new FT8 “DXpedition Mode” this evening, March 6 (in North American time zones). FT8 DXpedition mode is a feature included in the second beta version of WSJT-X 1.9.0 (v 1.9.0-rc2). It’s designed to enable DXpeditions to make FT8 contacts at very high rates. The public test run of FT8 DXpedition Mode will simulate a rare DXpedition pileup by having many stations (“Hounds”) calling and trying to work a designated pseudo-DXpedition station (“Fox”), the announcement said.

All test participants must use WSJT-X version 1.9.0-rc2. Installation packages for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Raspbian Jessie are posted on the WSJT website.

Test frequencies are not the conventional FT8 operating frequencies and are subject to change. More details (and any last-minute changes) have been posted. The FT8 DXpedition Mode User Guide includes operational details. Operation will use split mode. Each hour of the test has a designated frequency and Fox call sign — “Fox A” — in this table:

Date UTC Frequency Fox A Fox B NSlots March 6 2300 14.080 MHz K1JT W7/KH7Z 3 March 7 0000 10.141 MHz W1/KH7Z K9AN 5 March 7 0100 7.080 MHz W7/KH7Z K1JT 4 March 7 0200 3.585 MHz K9AN W1/KH7Z 3

“It’s important to read and follow these instructions carefully! Don’t just try to wing it,” the test announcement said. “Fox can conduct up to ‘NSlots’ QSOs simultaneously.” W7/KH7Z will be operated by AA7A, and W1/KH7Z by N1DG. If the QSO rate for Fox A approaches zero at the half-hour mark, Fox A will stop transmitting, and Fox B will call CQ.

Real-time liaison will be available via the Ping Jockey Relief chat page (PJB). Monitor this page for possible announcements of frequency changes or switchovers from Fox A to Fox B. Hounds should monitor PJB but not post messages there during the test.