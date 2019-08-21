The Hiram Percy Maxim Birthday Celebration gets under way on Saturday, August 31, and wraps up on Monday, September 8. The 9-day operating event commemorates the 150th anniversary of the birth of ARRL cofounder and first president Hiram Percy Maxim, W1AW (HPM) — born on September 2, 1869 — and is open to all radio amateurs. The objective is to work as many participating stations as possible. W1AW and all ARRL members will append “/150” to their call signs during this event (DX operators who are ARRL members may operate as <call sign>/150, if permitted by their country of license.)

Stations will exchange a signal report and ARRL/RAC Section. A total of 84 multipliers are available. DX stations will send a signal report and “DX.” All Amateur Radio bands except 60, 30, 17, and 12 meters are available. Contacts may be made on CW, phone, and digital modes. Incentives are available for using different modes, operating portable, and using social media, among others. Logs will be scored, and downloadable certificates will be available.

An announcement and complete rules also appear in the September issue of QST, p. 86.