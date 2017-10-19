With nearly 600 stations in the US registered to take part in Scouting’s 60th Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) October 20-22, and many more planning to operate around the world, expect some additional activity on the bands. Listen for JOTA stations and help to introduce some Scouts to Amateur Radio. JOTA uses Amateur Radio to link Scouts and hams around the world, around the nation, and in communities.

The Boy Scouts of America has posted operator guidelines and suggested frequencies.