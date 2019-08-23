The inaugural World Wide Digi DX Contest is set for August 31 – September 2, sponsored by the World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF), in collaboration with the Slovenia Contest Club (SCC). Sponsors hope the WW Digi will become an annual event. The new contest will embrace the use of both FT4 and FT8 protocols of the WSTJ-X version 2.1.0 software suite on 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters.

Participants earn points based on the distance between grid square centers of the two stations in a given contact. Each new two-character grid field contacted on each band will be a multiplier. The final score will the product of total contact points and grid field contacts. Single-operator and multioperator entries are welcome. Plaques will be awarded to top scorers. Additional resources: “Using DigiRite with WriteLog in the WW Digi Contest” and “Operating WW Digi with N1MM+.”