Challenger Rene Fonseca, NP3O, has been elected as ARRL Puerto Rico Section Manager, defeating two other candidates including incumbent Oscar Resto, KP4RF. Fonseca, of Fajardo, received 85 votes, Juan Sepulveda Mercado, KP3CR, garnered 48 votes, and incumbent Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF, got 31 votes. Resto has been Puerto Rico’s Section Manager since 2016. An ARRL Life Member, Fonseca is returning as SM, having served two previous terms from 2012 to 2016. His new term begins on October 1, 2020.

The Puerto Rico Section Manager election was the only contested election in the summer round of SM elections. Ballots were counted on August 18 at ARRL Headquarters.

In Minnesota, Bill Mitchell, AE0EE, of Minneapolis, will become the new Section Manager this fall. Mitchell was the only nominee when the nomination deadline arrived in early June. Incumbent Skip Jackson, KS0J, chose not to run for a new term after a 16-year run that began in 2004.

In North Dakota, Richard Budd, W0TF, will begin a full 2-year term of office after being appointed in June to succeed Nancy Yoshida, K0YL. She stepped down to become vice president of the YL International Single Sideband System.

The following incumbent SMs ran unopposed and were considered elected. Chuck Motes, K1DFS (Connecticut); Dan Marler, K7REX (Idaho); Scott Yonally, N8SY (Ohio); Kevin O’Dell, N0IRW (Oklahoma); Barry Porter, KB1PA (Southern Florida), Fred Kleber, K9VV (Virgin Islands), Laura Mueller, N2LJM (Western New York).