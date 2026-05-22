Radio amateurs from around the world descended on Xenia, Ohio, last weekend for Hamvention® 2026. The three-day event featured five indoor exhibit halls for vendors and organizations, four parallel tracks of forums, and a massive flea market that filled the infield of a horse racing track and spilled over into surrounding areas. In addition, Hamvention served as the anchor for a variety of outside events, from deep-dive conferences to both formal and informal dinners for hams with shared operating interests.

Setup at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center began on Thursday, May 14. Nearby, Contest University drew hundreds of beginners and advanced contesters for a full day of training and knowledge sharing taught by veteran contesters, and QRPers networked at the Four Days In May conference. ARRL hosted its annual Donor Recognition Reception, thanking those who have generously supported the association and invested in the future of amateur radio. This year’s reception had a red, white, and blue theme reflecting ARRL’s participation in the nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – and the contributions of radio amateurs to the American story. "Even at 112 years old, ARRL embodies a distinctly American tradition: free individuals, driven by curiosity and service, advancing the art of radio for the benefit of all,” said ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL, in his address to the guests.

When the fairground gates opened on Friday morning, Hamvention was jammed with enthusiastic hams, some looking for bargains in the flea market, some coming to see the newest offerings from both large and small manufacturers, and others looking to learn from experts at the dozens of forums offered throughout the weekend. For example, Jim Winfrey, KJ4SBG, of Jacksonville, Florida, said “I want to talk with AMSAT and see what’s up with satellites,” while Brian Steinebach, W8KHZ, of Kingsley, Michigan, noted that “I spend all my time in the flea market, looking for antiques.” Roy Ashkenaz, K2RMA, of Morganton, North Carolina, said his motivations for coming are “seeing a bunch of people, seeing the big vendors, seeing the new radios, getting away for a few days.” Hamvention is also a major social event, as Angel Vazquez, WP3R, the former head of telescope operations at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, explained. “Friends,” he said. “I can see all the stuff on the internet. It’s just seeing all the friends I’ve made over the years.”

In the sprawling ARRL Expo area, attendees interacted with program representatives, Field Organization volunteers, and leadership officials, including ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, and President Rick Roderick, K5UR. Emergency Communications and Field Services Director Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, and several volunteers promoted ARRL’s “Year of the Club” program, sponsored by Icom America, and the organization’s participation in America250. Visitors were invited to share the variety of ways their radio clubs help to grow amateur radio.

In the ARRL Lab booth, Senior Lab Engineer Rick Ciervo, W1CIE, tested handhelds for spurious emissions while Digital RF Engineer John McAuliffe, W1DRF, demonstrated the new QST Product Review Comparison Tool that — starting June 1 — will allow ARRL members to access Lab measurements on various aspects of reviewed radios and amplifiers online and compare them with each other. The Lab staff also highlighted CSI, the Clean Signal Initiative, which has introduced benchmarks and standards for transmitted signals which are now reflected in the Lab’s published test results.

ARRL educators treated young hams (and future hams) to supervised soldering practice, opportunities to decipher Morse code messages, and to answer the question, “What advice would you have for older-generation hams?” At the adjacent College Amateur Radio Program (CARP) booth, student leader Tyler Schroder, NT1S, and a team of volunteers, including Ally Brawner, KR4GVZ — a Ph.D. student at Clemson University — and recent Clemson graduate Cade Braxton, KO4VDX, greeted visiting college students and shared campus radio club experiences. The ARRL Youth Rally on Saturday afternoon featured a variety of outdoor activities, and even extended into Sunday, when young participants had the chance to make contact with Carlos Felix Ortiz, K9OL, as he operated parachute-mobile from above the fairgrounds.

Other ARRL booths included the VEC, Great Lakes Division, Development and Foundation, and Radiosport – supported by DXCC Card Checking volunteers. Plus, there were book signings by authors Glen Popiel, KW5GP (Digital Networking for Ham Radio), and “Salty” Walt Hudson, K4OGO (Salty Walt’s Next Level Portable Antenna Sketchbook). Walt’s forum drew nearly 200 fans, packing the Hamvention’s largest forum room. Nearby booths were supported by representatives for the Japan Amateur Radio League (JARL), the Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC), and the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB).

On Friday night, ARRL Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, spoke at the FlexRadio banquet, highlighting ARRL’s work and that of the wider amateur radio community to encourage pathways for youth that lead to further education and careers in wireless technology. “You do not need to create a new technology to make a lasting contribution,” said Inderbitzen. “Sometimes the most important innovation is simply creating an opportunity for someone else.”

Saturday’s ARRL Membership Forum was led by Great Lakes Division Director Scott Yonally, N8SY, with presenters President Roderick and CEO Minster. Foundation President and Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ, presented scholarships to several students who were present.

ARRL Foundation President David Norris, K5UZ (far left), presented 2026 scholarships to (left to right) Tyler Schroder, NT1S; Lily Leslie, AD2FJ; Andrew Johnson, N4HFR, and Grace Papay, K8LG.

Hamvention 2026 ended at 1 PM on Sunday with the awarding of major prizes. Next year’s show will be held in the same location on May 21-23, 2027.

See video highlights from Hamvention on ARRL’s YouTube channel, ARRLHQ.

See ARRL’s Hamvention 2026 Facebook photo album.