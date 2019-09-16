Radio World reports that the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) has resumed testing digital radio broadcasting on the 80-meter amateur band after a 2-year absence. North Korea is transmitting with the Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) protocol. The latest transmissions on 3.560 MHz began in mid-August.

“It appears unclear at this time, however, whether the current series of transmissions will soon end or be the start of a regular service,” Radio World said. “According to radio enthusiasts in the region, the signal has been clear and very audible.”

Radio World says Voice of Korea, the North Korean international broadcasting service, has conducted DRM trials off and on since 2012.