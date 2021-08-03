Radio amateurs in Israel have lost much of their spectrum between 1 and 6 GHz and suffered a “draconian” power reduction on 10 GHz, according to a report earlier this year in Southgate Amateur Radio News. The report said an Israeli Ministry of Communications amateur allocations document from November 17, 2020, shows these changes between 1 GHz and 10.5 GHz.

The 9-centimeter band, which was 3.4 – 3.475 GHz, has been lost altogether. The FCC in the US announced last fall that it would be “sunsetting” amateur access on 3.3 – 3.5 GHz to accommodate burgeoning 5G wireless providers.

The 23-centimeter band in Israel has been pared back to 1260 – 1270 MHz from the former 1240 – 1300 MHz and is only accessible by Class A license holders for satellite uplinks at a maximum power of 25 W. Satellite segments remain on 6 centimeters (5650 – 5670 MHz) at 50 W and 5830 – 5850 MHz at 200 mW.

The maximum power level permitted on 3 centimeters (10 – 10.45 GHz) is now just 100 mW, down from 100 W for Class A licensees.