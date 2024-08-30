Amateur radio is an excellent tool for community resilience in times of crisis. The utility value of the critical communications it provides is enhanced by having well trained local Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) groups and other teams. However, to maximize the value to yourself, your family, and your community; an operator must be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month. ARRL’s partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are sharing tips to help you be prepared. They are centered around the theme of “Start a Conversation”.

ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, is starting the conversation with radio amateurs to help make sure you, your station, and your family are ready for whatever may come your way. “It’s important that we take steps to ensure that not only are we ready to provide assistance to our served agencies, but that we have a plan for our families as well,” he said.

Over the month of September, ARRL will share best practices to help prepare you, your station, your family, and your local ARES® group to thrive in times of emergency. “There are times when hams may be activated to serve when all aspects of your life, your station, and your environment are under stress. That’s not the time to start planning or to discover shortcomings,” said Johnston.

Johnston encourages any radio amateur who is interested in participating in ARES® to check out the “Join ARES” flyer, then reach out to their local ARRL Emergency Coordinator. If you don’t know who that is, find your local ARRL Affiliated Club, or reach out to your ARRL Section Manager or Section Emergency Coordinator, whose contact details you can find on page 16 of QST or on www.arrl.org/sections.

Find resources for ARES® at www.arrl.org/ares and tools to help plan your family’s resilience at www.ready.gov.