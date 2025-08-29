September is National Preparedness Month, which is a good time to look at your personal, family, and community resilience levels. For 2025, the National Preparedness Month theme is “Preparedness Starts at Home.”

Amateur radio is a valuable resource for communication and community service before and during times of crisis, and can be a significant factor in your home’s level of preparedness.

“Now is the time to make sure everything is in order,” said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV. For hams, it means taking the time to check their equipment – from the ground to the antenna, so that it is ready. “Many hams already participate in daily, weekly, and monthly nets that help them hone their communication skills, but if you’re not already active in one, this could be a good opportunity to get into it,” said Johnston.

To extend your personal preparedness into helping provide community resilience, Johnston invites operators to become active in their local ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) activities. “ARES has been leveraging the utility value of the Amateur Radio Service for 90 years,” he said. “We saw last year during Hurricane Helene how vital of a lifeline ham radio operators were for the affected areas."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, says that should motivate hams, but not scare them. “Never let your guard down," said Graves. “Don’t live your life in fear, just be aware.” Graves added that his net operators are spread across the Western Hemisphere, but they still have training sessions via radio nets and Zoom meetings.

