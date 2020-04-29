International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU-R2) says the response to an announcement of online emergency communication workshops was far beyond their expectations. Some 230 individuals have registered so far, and registration remains open. Given the degree of interest, the IARU-R2 Executive Committee has appointed Augusto Gabaldoni, OA4DOH, as workshops coordinator to set up processes for the initial group of workshop sessions and to develop and manage ongoing workshops for radio amateurs in IARU-R2.

Workshops will be available free of charge using the Zoom videoconferencing platform. IARU R2 says most workshops are already at or near capacity, but additional workshops are in development, along with a new online registration process. Here is the current schedule:

Wednesday, April 29, 2300 UTC: EmCom — WinLink 101 in Spanish, aimed at radio amateurs in Latin America and the Caribbean, with instructor Alfonso Tamez, XE2O.

Wednesday, May 6, 2300 UTC: EmCom — WinLink 101 in English, limited to amateurs from Caribbean Telecommunication Union countries and other Caribbean islands. Instructors are Mike Burton, N6KZB, and Jason Tremblay, VE3JXT.

Wednesday, May 13, 2300 UTC (tentative): EmCom — WinLink 101 in English, targeting US and Canadian radio amateurs. Instructors are Mike Burton, N6KZB, and Jason Tremblay, VE3JXT.

Wednesday, May 20, 2300 UTC (tentative): Satellite Communications 101 in Spanish, aimed at radio amateurs in Latin America and the Caribbean. Instructors are Matias Graino, LU9CBL, and Guillermo Guerra, XQ3SA.

Wednesday, May 27, 2300 UTC (tentative): Satellite Communications 101 in English, targeting radio amateurs in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. Instructor will be announced.

Those already registered will receive a confirmation email with the link and password for the event. Participants will be assigned to a workshop in the appropriate language. Contact Augusto Gabaldoni, OA4DOH, with requests for future workshop topics, volunteer speakers, or other comments or suggestions.