The full results of the 2020 ARRL November CW Sweepstakes have been published on the ARRL Contests web page. The full results article, a searchable database of all scores, line scores, certificates and Log Checking Reports are available there.

Also available on the ARRL Contests web page:

Raw scores for the 2021 ARRL International DX CW Contest. Raw scores are the scores before any log checking has been performed and are based on the contents of the submitted logs before any adjudication has been done. Participants should check that their entries are submitted in the correct category.

CW Contest. Raw scores are the scores before any log checking has been performed and are based on the contents of the submitted logs before any adjudication has been done. Participants should check that their entries are submitted in the correct category. 10 GHz and Up Distance Contest . The full results of the 2020

Email with any questions.