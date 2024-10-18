The 23rd USA and 12th IARU Region 2 Radio Orienteering Championships, held October 5 - 13, 2024, brought together more than 50 competitors from 13 U.S. states, as well as participants from Canada, Australia, Uganda, and China.

Set in the scenic parks and forests near Chelsea, Dexter, Pinckney, and Brighton, Michigan, the event was organized by the Southern Michigan Orienteering Club (SMOC), with communications and logistics help from the Chelsea Amateur Radio Club. Event Director Joseph Burkhead ,KE8MKR, of Pinckney, Michigan, was praised for his outstanding leadership in managing the event. Joseph's XYL, Becca Burkhead, filled multiple roles, ensuring the event's smooth operation.



Radio orienteering, or Amateur Radio Direction Finding (ARDF), blends navigation using a map and compass with radio transmitter hunting. This sport not only provides a challenging competition but also has practical applications in search and rescue, wildlife tracking, and defense communications. Competitors faced difficult terrain, signal reflections, and elite-level navigation challenges, while beginners were welcomed with coaching and a two-day training camp held before the championships.



The event included the Sprint at Hudson Mills Metropark, the Foxoring race in the Winnewana forests of the Waterloo State Recreation Area, the 2-meter Classic at Eddy Discovery Center, and the 80-meter Classic at Brighton State Recreation Area. The competition also served as the IARU Region 2 (Americas) Championship, adding a broader international aspect.



A highlight was a search and rescue exhibition featuring Civil Air Patrol volunteers from the Jackson and Livingston Squadrons in Michigan, along with a team from California, competing in a beacon hunt. The Jackson Squadron team claimed victory by locating the hidden beacon first.



Medals were awarded across various categories, with standout performances in both women’s and men’s divisions. In the women’s W35 category, Erin Hammer and Sandra Quinn Giovannini of North Carolina’s Backwoods Orienteering Klub (BOK) split gold medals in the Sprint and Foxoring events, while Lori Huberman of New York secured first place in both Classic races.

In the Elite men’s category, Gheorghe Fala of BOK took gold in both the Sprint and Foxoring races, while Eduard Nasybulin from Massachusetts swept the Classic events.

The Masters classes saw impressive performances as well. In the W55 division, Nadia Scharlau, KO4ADV, of BOK won three gold medals across four races and finished second in the Sprint, just behind Natalia Leoni. In the M60 category, William Wright ,WB6CMD, from California’s Bay Area Orienteering Club (BAOC) swept all four events to take home the gold.

In the youth divisions, Alex Lefgren took top honors in the M12 category, while James Harker (AOC) earned recognition in the M14 class. Anastasia Afonkin (NEOC) shone in the W14 category, and in the W19 category, both Adalia Schafrath-Craig (BOK) and Yitong Qin had notable performances. Adalia competed in all four events, finishing with times that would have been competitive even in more elite categories. In the M19 class, Dax Wellborn (BOK) turned in a strong showing, further highlighting the rising talent in youth radio orienteering.

Three first-time competitors who participated in the training camp earned medals. Roland “Carey” Woodward ,KQ4QYZ, from Wisconsin secured bronze in the Sprint and Foxoring races in the M60 category, outperforming several experienced racers. Rose B. Ganim, W1RBG, received medals in all four events, and Vincent J. Melling, N1VJM, also earned two medals in their respective classes.

These results will factor into the selection of Team USA for the next World ARDF Championships.

For complete results, photos, and further details, visit radioorienteeringchamps.us.



