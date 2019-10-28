AMSAT Treasurer and Vice President of User Services Robert Bankston, KE4AL, has announced that the AMSAT Board has approved his recommendations for an internet-based membership management system, the transition to a digital full-color edition of AMSAT Journal, and a complete overhaul of the AMSAT-NA website.

“I have been putting together these proposals for several months and thank the Board of Directors for the permission to move these projects forward,” Bankston said at the conclusion of the 2019 AMSAT Symposium and Annual General Meeting over the weekend. He said the improvements will modernize how AMSAT serves its members and that the new membership management system will give members control over their membership accounts, allowing them to update contact information, pay dues, and register for events. He did not indicate when the updated website would be up and running.

Bankston said the new website will aim to make navigating the site more intuitive with portals for members and friends in the AMSAT community, how-to guides on getting started in amateur radio satellites, and information about current satellites and what is needed to work them.

“In addition, the program will automatically push out reminders, newsletters, and a digital copy of the AMSAT Journal,” Bankston explained. “Transitioning to a digitally delivered AMSAT Journal will allow us to provide a full-color magazine without raising the cost of membership. In addition, we will have the opportunity to provide member-only content on our website and to include back issues of our AMSAT Journal.”

Bankston said he was honored to have been elected by the AMSAT Board of Directors as AMSAT Treasurer and as AMSAT Vice President of User Services, as well as reappointed as the Director of AMSAT Ambassadors.

AMSAT is marking its 50th anniversary in 2019. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service