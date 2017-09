An updated ARRL frequency chart is now available for printing and downloading at http://www.arrl.org/graphical-frequency-allocations. The chart has been updated to include our new bands at 2,200 and 630 meters.

The new chart is available in the following PDF formats:

● 8.5 X 11 grayscale

● 8.5 X 11 black and white

● 8.5 X 11 color

● 11 X 17 color