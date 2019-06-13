At its May 20 meeting in Dayton, Ohio, the ARRL Executive Committee, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, conferred the prestigious ARRL President’s Award on Rick Murphy, K1MU, one of the unsung heroes of Logbook of The World (LoTW). The President’s Award recognizes individuals showing long-term dedication in support of ARRL programs. Murphy was credited for his work to upgrade and improve the LoTW TQSL software to help users more easily and successfully use LoTW. Murphy was cited for single-handedly rewriting TQSL to make it accessible to those with limited vision, to display information in languages other than English (more than 10 so far), and for providing consistent online support to users.

“Rick is richly deserving of this honor for his efforts to make the TQSL application and Logbook of the World more accessible to all users,” said ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR. “The users of LoTW owe a vote of thanks to Rick for his unflagging devotion to improving and supporting the entire Logbook platform. Rick Murphy embodies the spirit of unselfish volunteerism that represents the best of Amateur Radio.”

An information security professional, Murphy, who lives in Annandale, Virginia, is coauthor (with Rickland D. Hollar) of the book Enterprise Web Services Security. He’s a volunteer Incoming QSL Bureau card sorter for the 3rd call district and a past president of the National Capital DX Association.

The President’s Award plaque, which will be presented at a later date, bears the likeness of ARRL’s cofounder and its first president Hiram Percy Maxim, W1AW