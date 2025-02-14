On February 12, 2025, RigExpert’s administrative office, in Kyiv, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile. All employees are reported to be safe.

RigExpert is a leading manufacturer of antenna and cable analyzers and officials said they are committed to restoring operations as soon as possible.

“Our top priority is the safety of our team and the continuity of our operations,” said Ashot Andeev, Chief Executive Officer. “While our administrative office is in ruins, our production facilities survived, allowing us to continue serving our customers and partners.”

The company is working to minimize delays and fulfill its commitments while maintaining customer support operations.