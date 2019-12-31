It’s time to break out (and/or dust off) the brass and set some time aside on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to take part in Straight Key Night (SKN). The annual event begins at 0000 UTC on January 1, 2020 (New Year’s Eve in US time zones) and continues until 2359 UTC. Not a contest, SKN is dedicated to celebrating Amateur Radio’s Morse code heritage.

The idea is simple: Get on the air and enjoy casual CW contacts, preferably using a straight key (hand key) or a semi-automatic key (bug). Activity traditionally centers on CW segments in the HF bands. There are no points or obligatory exchange — the only requirement is to have fun!

Submit your SKN list of stations contacted and your votes for “Best Fist” and “Most Interesting QSO” by January 31.