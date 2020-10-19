Robert Bankston, KE4AL, of Dothan, Alabama, is the new president of AMSAT. The AMSAT Board of Directors elected Bankston at its annual meeting on October 18, to succeed Clayton Coleman, W5PFG. Bankston has served as treasurer and Vice President of User Services. He is a life member of both ARRL and AMSAT. He volunteered to develop and launch AMSAT’s online member portal and chaired the 2018 AMSAT Space Symposium.

For his part, Coleman said that it had been “both a joy and a privilege” to serve as AMSAT president during 2020, which he called “a rather difficult year” for many in amateur radio. “With the talented and capable individuals sitting on AMSAT’s new Board and its officers, I am confident in a bright future ahead for AMSAT and the amateur radio satellite service.”

Other officers elected included Paul Stoetzer, N8HM, as Executive Vice President; Jerry Buxton, N0JY, as Vice President of Engineering; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, as Vice President of Operations; Jeff Davis, KE9V, as Secretary; Steve Belter, N9IP, as Treasurer; Martha Saragovitz as Manager; Alan Johnston, KU2Y, as Vice President of Educational Relations, and Frank Karnauskas, N1UW, as Vice President of Development. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service