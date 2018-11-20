ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has named Robert Wareham, N0ESQ, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, as Rocky Mountain Division Vice Director. Wareham will serve the remaining term of Jeff Ryan, K0RM, who assumed the position of Rocky Mountain Director upon the resignation of Dwayne Allen, WY7FD.

“I have worked side-by-side with Robert for many years addressing issues that could have an effect on Amateur Radio, and I am pleased he is joining me at the Division level to continue these efforts” Ryan said.

An ARRL Life Member, Wareham has been serving as Colorado Section Emergency Coordinator since 2011. He previously served in the Field Organization as Colorado’s State Government Liaison and as Public Information Officer. An attorney, Wareham assisted in drafting the bill that created the Colorado Auxiliary Emergency Communications Unit (AuxComm) in 2016. AuxComm is a unit of the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) and is managed by Colorado ARES leadership under a Memorandum of Understanding.

Wareham also was instrumental in drafting a provision exempting Amateur Radio licensees from a hands-free cell phone bill, and for drafting a bill codifying the provisions of the limited federal pre-emption known as PRB-1 into Colorado law. He has been providing pro bono legal assistance to Colorado Amateur Radio clubs for many years.

Wareham will serve the remainder of the Vice Director’s term, which runs through 2019.