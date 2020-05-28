ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Vice Director Robert Wareham, N0ESQ, has stepped down from that post to accept appointment as Colorado Section Manager. Wareham would succeed veteran Colorado SM Jack Ciaccia, WM0G, who resigned effective on June 1 after serving since 2011.

“Jack will be moving to the East Coast to be closer to family, and I wish him only the best as he transitions to this next phase of his life,” ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, said in a message to his Division. “At the same time, I am sorry to lose such an outstanding leader who has been instrumental in the creation and maintenance of the vibrant Amateur Radio community that exists across Colorado today. Jack has been a personal friend and advisor to me for many years, and I shall miss his thoughtful guidance and his quick humor.”

Ciaccia, who is relocating to New Hampshire, said his was a bittersweet decision. “I am really proud of our accomplishments in the Colorado Section during the past 9 years,” he told ARRL. “I will miss the hams I have met here in Colorado and their friendship. I am looking forward to now being able to just spend the rest of my days continuing with the satisfaction and enjoyment that ham radio has given me over the past 63 years that I have been licensed.”

Wareham would complete Ciaccia’s current term, which runs until September 30, 2021. An ARRL Life Member, Wareham served as Colorado Section Emergency Coordinator since 2011, prior to his appointment as Rocky Mountain Vice Director in 2018. He previously served in the Field Organization as Colorado’s State Government Liaison and as Public Information Officer. An attorney, Wareham assisted in drafting the bill that created the Colorado Auxiliary Emergency Communications Unit (AuxComm) in 2016.

Ryan said that while he’s sorry to lose Wareham’s counsel as Vice Director, “I’m certain he will provide for a virtually seamless transition.”

A new Rocky Mountain Division Vice Director will be appointed.