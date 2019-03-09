The Citrus Belt Amateur Radio Club of San Bernardino, California (W6JBT), will host the 20th annual Route 66 On the Air Special Event, September 7 – 15. The yearly event commemorates the 1926 construction of the famous Route 66, the country’s first major improved highway linking the US heartland with the west coast. Twenty stations will be on the air along the route, two of them as rover stations on the highway between Santa Monica, California, and Chicago, Illinois. All 20 stations will employ 1 × 1 call signs.

Operating frequencies will be: CW — 3.533, 7.033, 10.110, 14.033, 18.080, 21.033, 24.900, 28.033, and 50.033 MHz; SSB — 3.866, 7.266, 14.266, 18.164, 21.366, 24.966, 28.446, and 50.166 MHz, and digital — 3.573, 7.074, 10.136, 14.074, 18.100, 21.074, 24.915, and 28.074 MHz. Radio amateurs traveling on Route 66 are encouraged to take part. Participating clubs will have their own distinctive commemorative QSLs.

Visit the Citrus Belt Amateur Radio Club website for more information.