The Citrus Belt Amateur Radio Club of San Bernardino, California will host the 18th annual Route 66 On The Air special event, September 9–17. The event offers radio amateurs a chance to perhaps relive their own Route 66 memories and to celebrate the famed highway’s 91st anniversary. Opened in 1926, US Route 66 was the first major improved highway to link the West Coast with the nation’s heartland; it once served as the backdrop for a popular TV show and has been the subject of songs and stories. There will be 21 stations — two of them “rovers” — operating in or around the major cities along Route 66 from Santa Monica, California to Chicago, Illinois. They will use 1 × 1 W6-prefix special event call signs.

The Route 66 special event stations will concentrate activity on these frequencies: CW — 3.533, 7.033, 10.110, 14.033, 18.080, 21.033, 24.900, 28.033, and 50.033 MH; SSB — 3.866, 7.266, 14.266, 18.164, 21.366, 24.966, 28.466, and 50.166 MHz; Digital — 3.580, 7.070, 10.140, 14.070, 18.100, 21.070, 24.920, and 28.120 MHz. Some participating clubs will also use VHF and UHF repeaters.

Radio amateurs who operate while driving on Route 66 may take part in the event by using the designations “mobile 66” or “/66” after their call signs.

Each participating club will issue its own commemorative QSL card to celebrate this event. Certificates are available.

An unrelated Military Vehicle Convoy On-The-Air Route 66 event will take place from September 16 until October 14. Visit ConvoyOnTheAir.org for operating details. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News via OPDX