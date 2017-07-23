The Royal Mint Experience in Wales will host “The Royal Mint Radio Experience,” July 30 until August 5 at the Royal Mint’s new visitor center in Llantrisant, Wales. School children and members of the public have been invited to enjoy a fun, informal, and interactive Amateur Radio workshop. According to an announcement from the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB), visitors will get the chance to use the FUNcube-1 CubeSat, launched in 2013 and used by schools and educational groups around the world.

“We’re delighted to be supporting this event which will give visitors to the Royal Mint a chance to experience the wonder of Amateur Radio and satellite communication,” said RSGB General Manager Steve Thomas, M1ACB. “Amateur Radio has many links with the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) curriculum and can lead to rewarding careers.”

Visitors will also exchange greetings with radio amateurs around the globe via CW, SSB, and data modes, including RTTY and JT65. As each country is contacted, it will be logged on a large map. The target is to contact each of the 100 countries with which the Royal Mint has worked over the course of its 1,000-year history.

Visitors also will be able to learn how to send their name using Morse code and will receive a special certificate to confirm their achievement.

Members of RSGB, Barry Amateur Radio Society (BARS), and AMSAT-UK will operate special event station GB4RME (GB 4 Royal Mint Experience); Ofcom granted that call sign just for this event. RSGB Regional Manager and BARS Chairman Glyn Jones, GW0ANA, said he believes this may be the first time Amateur Radio has been allowed to operate from a Royal Mint anywhere in the world. — Thanks to RSGB