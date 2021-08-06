Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) plan to transmit slow-scan TV (SSTV) images on 145.800 MHz FM June 9 – 10. The transmissions, which will use SSTV mode PD120, are part of the Moscow Aviation Institute SSTV experiment (MAI-75) and will be made from RS0ISS in the Russian Service Module of the ISS using a Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver.

The tentative schedule calls for transmissions on June 9 from 0935 UTC until 1350 UTC and on June 10 from 0855 UTC until 1550 UTC. Dates and times are subject to change. Hams on Earth should be able to receive the signals on a handheld transceiver using a quarter-wave whip antenna, with FM filters set for 25 kHz channel spacing.

Predicted ISS pass times are available via the AMSAT website. Additional information is available on the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) SSTV blog and tips for SSTV beginners are available on AMSAT-UK.