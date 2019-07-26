The Radio Society of Great Britain Contest Committee has announced a series of contests using the new digital mode FT4. The three short-duration events on 80 meters (dial frequency 3575 kHz USB) are aimed at offering experience to FT4 newcomers.

“As this series is experimental, there are likely to be changes as we develop experience with this mode, so please check the rules prior to each event,” the announcement said. The objective is to score as many points as possible based on the distance between stations (subject to a maximum score per contact).

The contests will take place on Monday, September 2, 1900 – 1959 UTC; Monday, October 7, 1900 – 1959 UTC, and Monday, November 4, 2000 – 2059 UTC. Visit the RSGB Contest Committee website for details. The FT4 protocol is within the WSJT-X 2.1.0 suite and is available for download for several platforms.