The Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) has announced that it’s replacing its version of Official Observers — the Amateur Radio Observation Service (AROS) — with a new entity called the Operating Advisory Service (OAS).

The change follows an extensive review of AROS, RSGB said. The new OAS will “provide guidance to operators who experience misuse of the amateur bands by others.” The change will be phased in over the next few months, with a new team of volunteers, who will “promote good practice and take a detailed look at how to tackle problems such as on-air harassment, repeater abuse, and the pirating of call signs,” RSGB said. “They will develop written advice that will be published on the OAS pages on the RSGB website.”