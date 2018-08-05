The Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) is hosting the launch on May 8 of a new National Health Service (NHS) Amateur Radio station, GB1NHS, at the National Radio Centre as part of #EndPJparalysis Campaign — a 70-day challenge to get 1 million hospital patients up, dressed, and moving, with the goal of a quicker recovery. The long-term aim is to use Amateur Radio to promote NHS initiatives that “lead to patients receiving excellent care, faster recovery, and living longer, healthier lives.” RSGB National Radio Centre Coordinator Martyn Baker, G0GMB, was to initiate the first transmission of the call sign at 1045 UTC, and radio amateurs around the world will be able to hear and contact GB1NHS.

Guests from a number of hospitals, health trusts, and other linked organizations will be on hand for the event, along with representatives of the RSGB. “The RSGB is delighted to host this special occasion as part of the NHS #EndPJparalysis initiative,” RSGB Board Chair Ian Shepherd, G4EVK, said. “Amateur Radio is a diverse and inclusive hobby that can be enjoyed by anyone and is a great way to help people be part of a community. From using a simple hand-held radio at home through to taking part in outdoor, orienteering-style activities, it can make people feel less isolated and encourage them to be more active.”

Paul Devlin, G1SMP, is the founder of GB1NHS.

The launch is the first of a number of projects planned for GB1NHS, which include a “Hospitals on the Air” weekend.