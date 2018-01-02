For the third year, the North Country DX Association will field RST-suffix stations in Alaska, Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Greenland, for the entire month of March. Listen for VY1RST/VY0 and VE8RST/VY0 from Ellesmere Island, as well as KL7RST, VY1RST, VE8RST, VY0RST, and OX7RST in Greenland.

Exchange signal report and state/province. (NCDXA RST stations will send town or city). QSL to K7ICE. NCDXA said the activity is aimed at further promoting Amateur Radio in northern North America. SWLs are welcome to participate.

More information is on the NCDXA Facebook page.