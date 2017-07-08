The Solar Eclipse QSO Party (SEQP) is just a couple of weeks away! The SEQP is a special operating event organized by the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) to study ionospheric effects caused by the August 21 total solar eclipse.

During the SEQP, hams are being asked to operate on the HF bands in a manner similar to a contest or QSO party. Let the HamSCI researchers know where you plan to be and what modes you plan to operate. Visit the SEQP Pre-Registration page.

Systems such as the Reverse Beacon Network (RBN), PSKReporter, and WSPRNet. Participants’ logs will provide the contact and spot data that researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and at Virginia Tech will use to study eclipse-induced ionospheric effects.

Event rules and operating procedures are available on the HamSCI website.