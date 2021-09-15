RTTY Service Station K6KPH, operating from the Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS), is officially back on the air. K6KPH also transmits W1AW Qualifying Run texts and the W1AW Field Day Bulletin. The station was off the air due to COVID-19 restrictions and antenna damage.

Repairs to the transmitter site in Bolinas, California, were performed under a US National Park Service grant and support from the MRHS. Years of damage from decaying poles, failing crossarms, and falling trees necessitated the repairs, MRHS said. The next West Coast Qualifying Run to be transmitted from K6KPH is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2100 UTC on 3581.5, 7047.5, 14047.5, 18097.5, and 21067.5 kHz.