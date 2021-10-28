The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) reports in the September issue of the IARUMS newsletter that the Russian-Ukrainian “radio war” on and around 7055 kHz continues to be a major source of frustration. IARUMS Region 1 Coordinator Peter Jost, HB9CET, said the on-the-air conflict “has been bothering us to an unbearable extent for a very long time and is still continuing.”

Earlier this year, IARUMS reported that the Russian-Ukrainian radio war had escalated.

“In June, they used more frequencies than before, affecting our bands very hard.” Jost recounted. “It is a great annoyance and a big shame.” Jost has pointed out that the IARU Monitoring System has little opportunity to stop the on-the-air conflict.

“Only national authorities can hopefully do something against international complaints,” he said. “It is very important and very helpful that many other [IARU] member-societies also observe these frequencies and make complaints to their regulators.” The long-standing conflict has also affected 7050 and 7060 kHz.