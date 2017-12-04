The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) Monitoring System (IARUMS) March newsletter reports that the Russian “buzzer” on 6,998.0 kHz has disappeared. For a long time the system interfered with the lower edge of the 40-meter band.

In addition, a Russian F1B transmission on 7,193 kHz — believed to be emanating from Kaliningrad — has ceased. IARUMS credits German telecoms authorities for submitting complaints and the Russian military.

The IARUMS March newsletter further reports that a Chinese over-the-horizon (OTH) burst system radar “foghorn” signal is being heard again on both 40 meters (jumping between 7,128 and 7,187 kHz) and on 20 meters (14,218 kHz). The signals are 10 kHz wide with burst durations of 3.8 and 7.6 seconds.

A “numbers” station said to be from the Ukraine SZRU intelligence agency was reported on March 30 on AM (female voice) on 14,212 kHz.