The latest International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) newsletter reports the Russian “Contayner” over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) has been active in the 7, 10, 14, and 18 MHz amateur radio allocations (amateur radio is primary on 40 and 20 meters). The OTHR transmissions have been 40 sweeps/second, FM on pulse, and 12 kHz wide. Additionally, IARUMS reports a significant increase in Russian military traffic using F1B, PSK, and orthogonal frequency division multiplex (OFDM) on 40, 30, 20, and 15 meters.