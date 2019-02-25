The January issue of the IARU Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) newsletter reports the Russian “Sunflower” coastal radar, located east of Vladivostok, is being heard at nights on 3,716 kHz and 6,860 – 7,005 kHz, as well as on several 60-meter frequencies.

A Chinese wideband over-the-horizon (OTH) radar also appeared on 7.000 MHz in early January.

While 60 meters and 80/75 meters are shared bands, the 7.000 – 7.200 MHz segment of 40 meters is currently allocated exclusively to the Amateur Radio Service worldwide. True intruders are those appearing on exclusive Amateur Radio frequency allocations.

Some domestic Amateur Radio HF allocations outside Region 2 (the Americas), such as 7.200 to 7.300 MHz, are either shared with other services or not available to radio amateurs. On HF allocations such as 30 and 60 meters, Amateur Radio is secondary to other users. The 20-, 17-, 15-, 12-, and 10-meter bands are exclusively available to the Amateur Radio Service worldwide.