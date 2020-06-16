The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) May newsletter reports the Russian-Ukrainian radio war, which had been raging for years at 7055 kHz LSB (as well as on 7050 or 7060 kHz) reached a new escalation level in May.

“Almost every day, one heard the most massive mutual insults and aggressive, provocative hate rap music in Russian,” newsletter editor and IARUMS Region 1 Coordinator Peter Jost, HB9CET, said in the May edition. “Furthermore, from time to time, we saw insulting symbols (e.g., skulls) in the waterfall.”

Jost said it’s believed the perpetrators are located in the border region of eastern Ukraine with the Russian Federation.

In May, a digital jammer appeared, with interference temporarily up to about 12 – 15 kHz. “[IARUMS] has no means to stop this radio war,” Jost wrote. “Only national authorities can do something with international complaints.” The Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) intruder watch has submitted an official report on the interference to BNetzA, the German telecommunications regulator, the newsletter reported.