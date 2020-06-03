Many radio amateurs around the world will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on the air as part of the St Patrick Award. The 48-hour event will take place from 1200 UTC on March 16 until 1200 UTC on March 18. Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17. SWLs are invited to take part. Awards will be in five categories: SPD Station Award (for registered stations); Fixed/Portable Station Award; Digital Station Award; Mobile Station Award, and Short Wave Listener Award. Register to be an official participating station. Visit the event’s Facebook page. — Thanks to Bobby Wadey, MI0RYL