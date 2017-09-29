The Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN) has been asked to recruit SATERN Amateur Radio operators for potential deployment to TSA’s Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands Division. SATERN National Liaison Bill Feist, WB8BZH, emphasizes that this is a recruitment request to be on standby only.

“This will not be an easy deployment so operators interested in deploying on behalf of The Salvation Army should carefully read and ensure that they can meet the conditions and requirements,” Feist said.

SATERN is seeking Communications Specialists who can provide their own radio gear and be able to handle at least a 2-week deployment in the Caribbean under “hardship” conditions. Deployment could be as early as next week.

Full information is available on the SATERN website.