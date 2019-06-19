Members of the San Antonio Radio Club (SARC) are celebrating the centennial of the club’s founding. Initially known as the Bexar County Radio Association, SARC became an ARRL affiliated club in 1920. SARC is doing several different things to commemorate its Centennial.

SARC kicked off its centennial at its annual ham convention in greater San Antonio, this year called “Centennial Radio Fiesta.” A centennial logo was designed by member David Finell, N7LRY. Each issue of the monthly SARC Bexar Wire newsletter will include centennial-related items.

The club will display its centennial banner at Field Day 2019 in Shavano Park. SARC also is holding special events on each quarter at the new San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology. A centennial commemorative QSL cards is available upon request. For more information, contact Tom O’Brien, W5LWB.