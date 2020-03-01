ARRL San Joaquin Valley Section Manager Dan Pruitt, AE6SX, of Fresno, California, died on December 27. He was 68. At the time of his death, Pruitt had been hospitalized as a result of a fall. First licensed in 1965, Pruitt had served as SJV SM since 2009 and earlier this year began a new 2-year term. A successor will be appointed.

Pruitt had previously served as Fresno County Emergency Coordinator, and his focus has been on improving emergency communication in his region, working with the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), the National Traffic System, the Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS), the American Red Cross, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and the System for Administration, Training, and Educational Resources for NASA (SATERN). He had also served as SJV Public Information Officer.

Arrangements are pending.