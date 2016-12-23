The word from Santa Claus World near the North Pole in Finland is that the elves at OF9X will try remote operating to generate more contacts in North America. So far, OF9X has logged more than 20,000 contacts, but only 1,200 of them have been with US radio amateurs.

“Efforts are continuing toward doubling that number, and more firepower is being added to the OF9X US script,” a statement said this week. “Santa will arrive on American soil, activating W1/OF9X from New Hampshire. When finally boarding his sleigh, he will say goodbye to America as W7/OF9X from Tacoma, Washington.

Working Santa from these two sites adds 25 points each to the Santa Award program, to compensate for Mother Nature’s poor propagation.” More information is on the OF9X QRZ.com profile.