The Alexanderson alternator 2019 Christmas Eve transmission on 17.2 kHz from SAQ in Grimeton, Sweden, was heard by more than 400 listeners. SAQ reported conditions were very good, with clear, dry weather, and the vintage transmitter functioned flawlessly. Lars Kålland, SM6NM, was at the key to deliver the Christmas message, his last as he is retiring. SAQ said it was stunned by the number of reports it received — a total of 426 from 32 countries, including the US and Canada.