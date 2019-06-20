The annual “Alexanderson Day” transmission from SAQ in Grimeton, Sweden, will take place on June 30. The Alexanderson alternator will transmit on 17.2 kHz on the following schedule: Startup/tuning at 0830 UTC, and message transmission at 0900 UTC; startup/tuning at 1130 UTC, and message transmission at 1200 UTC.

Both events will be livestreamedon YouTube. SAQ has introduced an online SAQ reception report form for listeners to report reception of any SAQ transmissions. This replaces the former email route.

Amateur Radio station SK6SAQ will be active on Alexanderson Day on or about 7.035 MHz and 14.035 MHz on CW, and 3.755 MHz on SSB. QSL via the SM QSL Bureau. Two stations will be on the air most of the time.

An article about Alexanderson Day, “The Legacy of Radio at Grimeton Station, SAQ,” appears on page 66 of the July 2019 issue of QST.