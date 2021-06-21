SAQ, the call sign of the vintage Alexanderson alternator transmitter in Grimeton, Sweden, will conduct its annual Alexanderson Day transmission on Sunday, July 4. The CW transmission will be on 17.2 kHz, CW. The Alexanderson Grimeton Association is planning for two broadcasts from the circa 1924 Alexanderson alternator.

Startup and tuning for the first SAQ transmission will take place at 0830 UTC, with a message transmission to follow at 0900 UTC. Startup and tuning for the second SAQ transmission will take place at 1130 UTC, with a message transmission to follow at 1200 UTC. Both events will be livestreamed on the Alexander SAQ Grimeton Association YouTube channel.