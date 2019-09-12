SAQ, the call sign of the 1920s vintage Alexanderson transmitter in Grimeton, Sweden, is set to be on the air for its annual Christmas Eve transmission. SAQ transmits CW with up to 200 kW on 17.2 kHz. Tune-up is scheduled to begin at around 0730 UTC, with the holiday message transmitted on December 24 at 0800 UTC. SAQ will livestream the event. SAQ has introduced a new reception report form for listeners and has asked listeners not to send SAQ reception reports via email. The SK6SAQ amateur radio station will be active on 7.035 kHz and 14.035 MHz CW or 3.755 MHz SSB, with two stations on the air most of the time. Given its age, the Alexanderson alternator does not always function as intended. The transmitter experienced a failure during its scheduled UN Day transmission on October 24.