A transmission from the vintage Alexanderson alternator in Grimeton, Sweden, will complement activities marking United Nations Day on October 24. Transmitter startup for the 17.2 kHz transmission will take place at around 1630 UTC, with a peace message transmission beginning at 1700 UTC. A live stream will be available on the Alexanderson website. No QSL cards will be sent, and no list of reports will be posted. Shorter listener reports may be sent via email. All transmissions with the SAQ long-wave transmitter are subject to change or cancellation on short notice.