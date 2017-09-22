The Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN) International SSB Net is seeking volunteers who can serve either as net control stations (NCS) or as relay stations. SATERN has been in daily operation (1400 UTC until at least 2300 UTC) since Tuesday, September 19 on 14.265 MHz (Note: SATERN shifted to 14.275 MHz on September 22 to avoid interference.)

“SATERN had initially planned on terminating the net operations for Hurricane Maria by today,” SATERN National Liaison Bill Feist, WB8BZH, said on Friday. “However, the amount of health-and-welfare messages flowing through the Net the last 2 days is expected to continue today and likely through at least Sunday or Monday.”

The SATERN activation for Hurricane Maria is the net’s fourth in a month. Feist said SATERN’s “dedicated group of net control and net relay stations” now need some relief. Feist is asking ARRL, the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) and Military Auxiliary Radio Service (MARS) to reach out to their operators and ask them to assist as either net control stations or relay stations.

NCS volunteers would sign up for 1-hour slots Saturday, Sunday, and/or Monday. E-mail Net Manager Ken Gilliland, AG6SV, or Assistant Net Manager Bob Rogers, WA5EEZ, indicating availability between 1400 UTC and 2300 UTC on any of those days.

“We are looking for experienced, qualified Net Control Operators who have had some experience as both a net control operator and in handling messages by voice,” Feist said. He said especially well equipped stations and/or bilingual operators would be valuable assets. Net relay stations simply check in and assist that hour's NCS. “With Net Control Stations operating from all over the country, they often may not hear a station with message traffic,” Feist said, noting that stations able to put a strong signal into the Caribbean would be especially valuable, as would bilingual operators.

Contact Bill Feist, WB8BZH, for more information.