Member-societies of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) have voted to admit the Saudi Amateur Radio Society (SARS) and Seychelles Amateur Radio Association (SARA) to IARU membership. SARS was founded on June 25, 2018, and is legally registered and recognized to represent the amateurs of Saudi Arabia. As of January 2019, there were 66 members out of a total of 479 radio amateurs in the country. SARA was founded in December of 2018 and was registered with the Seychelles government that same month. SARA has six members, two of whom are licensees. It’s believed that the Seychelles has four licensees, and SARA hopes to increase that number. Saudi Arabia and Seychelles are located in ITU Region 1, which also corresponds to IARU Region 1 (Europe, Africa, and the Mideast). Their IARU membership became effective on October 9, upon completion of the voting procedure set out in the IARU Constitution.