Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced that several schools are planning to communicate with orbiting astronauts in the coming weeks.



Lana'i High & Elementary School in Lana'i City, Hawaii, will attempt the contact between March 20 and 24, 2023. Students attending the high school already study amateur radio and the research being done on the ISS, among other scientific pursuits.



Stone Magnet Middle School in Melbourne, Florida, will make their contact between March 27 and April 1, 2023. In their application, Stone Magnet wrote that they work to inspire students to develop interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) careers. The school has a special program for science research, and students from that program place well in district and statewide science fairs each year.



ARISS is a cooperative venture of international amateur radio societies and the space agencies that support the ISS. In the US, participating organizations include NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program (SCaN), the ISS National Lab - Space Station Explorers, ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, and AMSAT.



ARISS is presently seeking contact proposals for the next round of school selections.