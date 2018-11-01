A year-long operating event, “Science Milestones in the History of Radio,” is under way, sponsored by the Italian Amateur Radio Association (ARI) Fidenza Radio Club. Each month will highlight individuals who laid the foundations — theoretical and practical — for radio science. Awards are available for participating stations.

Each month, a commemorative station with a distinctive call sign will be on the air featuring an individual — some better known than others — with a role in the history of wireless communication. During January, II4MXW is active, honoring the contributions of James Clerk Maxwell.

Commemorative stations on the air for the remainder of 2018 are:

February II4HRZ Heinrich Rudolf Hertz March II4CAO Temistocle Calzecchi Onesti Calzecchi (He demonstrated in experiments from 1884 through 1886 that iron filings contained in an insulating tube will conduct an electric current under the action of an electromagnetic wave. This discovery was the operating principle behind the early RF detector known as a “coherer,” developed several years later by Oliver Lodge, Edouard Branly, and Guglielmo Marconi.) April II4MAR Guglielmo Marconi May II4TES Nikola Tesla June II4AMP Andre Marie Ampere July II4COU Augustin de Coulomb August II4VOL Alessandro Volta September II4LNZ Heinrich Lenz (Lenz’s law states that an induced electromotive force (EMF) always gives rise to a current whose magnetic field opposes the change in original magnetic flux.) October II4OER Hans Christian Oersted November II4HNR Joseph Henry (He studied induced currents and made electromagnets that led to the development of the telegraph. In 1832, simultaneously with Michael Faraday, he discovered the phenomenon of self induction, demonstrating that a magnet moving within a magnetic field produced an electric current.) December II4FRD Michael Faraday

Further details and award rules are available on the ARI-Fidenza website.