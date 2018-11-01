ARRL

“Science Milestones in the History of Radio” Event is Under Way

01/11/2018

A year-long operating event, “Science Milestones in the History of Radio,” is under way, sponsored by the Italian Amateur Radio Association (ARI) Fidenza Radio Club. Each month will highlight individuals who laid the foundations — theoretical and practical — for radio science. Awards are available for participating stations.

Each month, a commemorative station with a distinctive call sign will be on the air featuring an individual — some better known than others — with a role in the history of wireless communication. During January, II4MXW is active, honoring the contributions of James Clerk Maxwell.

Commemorative stations on the air for the remainder of 2018 are:

February

II4HRZ

Heinrich Rudolf Hertz

March

II4CAO

Temistocle Calzecchi Onesti Calzecchi (He demonstrated in experiments from 1884 through 1886 that iron filings contained in an insulating tube will conduct an electric current under the action of an electromagnetic wave. This discovery was the operating principle behind the early RF detector known as a “coherer,” developed several years later by Oliver Lodge, Edouard Branly, and Guglielmo Marconi.)

April

II4MAR

Guglielmo Marconi

May

II4TES

Nikola Tesla

June

II4AMP

Andre Marie Ampere

July

II4COU

Augustin de Coulomb

August

II4VOL

Alessandro Volta

September

II4LNZ

Heinrich Lenz (Lenz’s law states that an induced electromotive force (EMF) always gives rise to a current whose magnetic field opposes the change in original magnetic flux.)

October

II4OER

Hans Christian Oersted

November

II4HNR

Joseph Henry (He studied induced currents and made electromagnets that led to the development of the telegraph. In 1832, simultaneously with Michael Faraday, he discovered the phenomenon of self induction, demonstrating that a magnet moving within a magnetic field produced an electric current.)

December

II4FRD

Michael Faraday

Further details and award rules are available on the ARI-Fidenza website. 



